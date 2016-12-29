Leading the way in Vietnamese education

About 30 years ago, philanthropist Lawrence S. Ting, founder of Central Trading & Development Group (CT&D, 中央貿易開發股份有限公司) decided to invest in Vietnam at a time when the country had some critical problems: a lack of job opportunities, poor infrastructure, scarce foreign exchange as well as insufficient power and technology expertise.

Through decades of devoted commitment, CT&D has turned the wetlands of Ho Chi Minh City into cornerstones of Vietnam's industrial and economic development. Its achievements include the Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone (新順加工出口區), the very first export processing zone in Vietnam; Hiep Phuoc Power Plant (協孚發電廠), which supplies power usage to Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone as well as the local community; and Saigon South Urban Development Project (富美興南西貢開發計劃), which is dedicated to building a sustainable urban city.

These projects have acquired more than US$3 billion in foreign investment, benefiting hundreds of thousands of people directly or indirectly and continuing to serve as one of the most important development facilities of Vietnam.

As Ting achieved those accomplishments, he continued to contribute to the education of Vietnam as he believed that regardless of the status quo of any one nation, its people and their talents and expertise were an important — if not most important — factor to the development of a community.

"Mr. Ting always had a high regard for the importance of education, so aside from opening businesses, he also wanted to foster talents within the local community, which led to the first thoughts about establishing a school to lead the way in Vietnamese education," said Vincent Chen (陳偉泓), who is in his second year as principal at Lawrence S. Ting Memorial School (丁善理紀念中學).