Albert Chang Elected As 2017 Chairman

Albert G. Chang, Managing Partner of the Taiwan Office of McKinsey & Company, the well-known management consulting firm, was elected by acclamation by the AmCham Taipei Board of Governors to serve as the organization's chairman for 2017. He was previously a member of the Chamber's Board of Supervisors.

Describing his hopes for the Chamber in 2017, Chang said: "We are very excited about the coming year. We look forward to working closely with companies in Taiwan and the new administrations in the U.S. and Taiwan to strengthen the overall business and investment environment in Taiwan."

At McKinsey, Chang is a leader of the firm's Advanced Industries and High Tech Practices, as well as the Recovery and Transformation Services Practice. In these roles, he helps the world's leading companies shape and drive fundamental performance turnaround transformations. He advises senior management of multinational and domestic companies in high tech and advanced industries on a range of issues pertaining to strategy, operations, and technology.

Chang was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area (to parents born in Taipei). He received his Juris Doctorate (JD) from Harvard Law School and his Bachelor of Arts from Stanford University, where he was a Paul & Daisy Soros Fellow and a Human S. Truman Scholar.

The new Board, which was elected at the Annual General Meeting on November 22, approved Chang's nomination of the other officers for the coming year: Standing Vice Chairman Dan Silver (the AmCham Taipei Chairman in 2016), General Manager in Taiwan of the Vascular Division of Abbott Laboratories; Vice Chairman Daniel Tseng, President of Corning Display Technologies Taiwan; Secretary Vincent Shih, General Manager, LCA and Chief Legal Officer for the Microsoft Taiwan Corp.; and Treasurer Al Chang, a Partner at Deloitte & Touche. ■