American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei - Gearing up for a Busy 2017

Coming off a strong year in 2016, AmCham Taipei is preparing for a full agenda in the year ahead. In tackling the year's pursuits, the Chamber will be steered by a newly elected Board of Governors and Supervisors comprised of experienced executives representing many of the leading foreign-invested companies in Taiwan and reflecting a diversity of nationality, gender, and background.

The Chamber's key mission is to promote the development of trade and investment between the United States and Taiwan. "With a new president set to be inaugurated in the United States next month, and with the Tsai Ing-wen administration in Taiwan still relatively new in office, AmCham Taipei will have a particularly significant role to play in the coming months," says Chamber president Andrea Wu. "We need to get to know the key figures who will be involved in trade policy in the Trump administration, formulate ideas on potential new directions for the U.S.-Taiwan economic relationship to take, and present those suggestions to the appropriate people in both governments."

One of the key channels for AmCham to communicate its ideas to officials in both Washington and Taipei is the Taiwan White Paper that the Chamber issues each spring. The document offers detailed recommendations to both governments on how to help improve operating conditions for American companies doing business in Taiwan. Some of the suggestions in the 2016 White Paper have already received a positive response from the Taiwan authorities.

Release of the White Paper is followed by what the Chamber calls its "Doorknock" delegation to Washington, DC for a week of extensive meetings with executive branch agencies, Congressional offices, think tanks, and other organizations concerned with U.S.-Taiwan economic relations. "This year's Doorknock is certain to be especially important because so many of the key players in Washington will be new to their positions," says Andrea Wu.

For the past several years, AmCham Taipei had looked to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) being negotiated by the United States and 11 other countries as an opportunity for Taiwan to modernize and liberalize its economy, while diversifying its trade and investment to avoid over-dependence on any single market. Although Taiwan was not included in the first round of TPP negotiations, it was hopeful of being part of a second tranche.

With the declaration by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that he intends to withdraw from the TPP, however, the future of the trade pact is now highly uncertain at best. In this month's issue of AmCham Taipei's Taiwan Business TOPICS, the editorial – entitled "If No TPP, Then What?" – discussed some possible options. It noted that Trump, while wary of multilateral trade deals that he feels have disadvantaged American industry, has stressed that he is not opposed to international trade per se, or to sound bilateral agreements.