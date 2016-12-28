The Taiwan Business TOPICS Advantage

AmCham Taipei has long been admired for the quality of its monthly publication, Taiwan Business TOPICS, which, unlike many publications produced by non-profit organizations, has sought to be more than a "club magazine" reporting on the organization's internal activities.

Instead, the goal has been to provide readers – both AmCham Taipei members and others – with a source of balanced, reliable, and insightful news and analysis on issues of concern to Taiwan's business community.

Serving a highly influential audience of executives and opinion leaders, TOPICS offers readers in-depth and well-researched reporting on subjects ranging from Taiwan's economic and regulatory issues to coverage of developments in all major industries.

The publication's reports are also frequently read in the United States and other countries by government officials and university scholars who closely follow Asian affairs.

Gone Digital

In addition to the printed magazine, TOPICS articles are also published online in a stand-alone web format, accessed via http://topics.amcham.com.tw.

Utilizing many of the digital tools available on the web, the website enables TOPICS to make the content readily and conveniently available to a much broader audience than it could reach as a printed magazine alone. TOPICS online is searchable, shareable, mobile-friendly, and now includes a bilingual option for selected articles.

Access to TOPICS Online is free of charge. But readers are encouraged to sign up to receive email alerts whenever new content is posted.

Anatomy of TOPICS

A typical issue of TOPICS includes the following sections:

• A cover section that helps readers better understand a current key aspect of the Taiwanese economy or a topic with potential impact on the business community.

• An Industry Focus that goes into detail about current conditions and future prospects in a particular industry sector. Examples are financial services, technology, transportation, retail, and the property market.

• The Editorial, reflecting the views of AmCham Taipei toward particular policies or developments.

• The Issues column, which examines the effect that regulatory practices may have on business.

• Taiwan Briefs, summarizing the major economic and political news of the previous month.

• Other various reports, including book reviews, legal analyses, and feature articles on other facets of doing business in Taiwan.

The main cover story, editorial, and issues section are presented in Chinese characters as well as English.