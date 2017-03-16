Venus downs Peng to reach Indian Wells QF

INDIAN WELLS, United States -- Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams battled back from a break down in the final set to beat Chinese qualifier Peng Shuai and reach the quarterfinals at Indian Wells on Tuesday.

Williams advanced 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 and could next face Angelique Kerber — the woman who will supplant Serena Williams atop the world rankings next Monday.

Second-seeded Kerber, the top player in the draw after Serena Williams's injury withdrawal, faced Russian Elena Vesnina for a place in the last eight later Tuesday.

Eighth-seeded Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova sped past Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-4 to lead the way into the quarters.

Kuznetsova is in the last eight in the California desert for the first time since reaching back-to-back finals in 2007 and 2008.

The 31-year-old Russian, owner of two Grand Slam singles titles, enjoyed a resurgence in 2016, winning two titles and upsetting World No. 1 Serena Williams in Miami as she returned to the top 10 in the world for the first time since 2010.

"I just fell in love with the game again," said Kuznetsova, who next faces compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who toppled fifth-seeded Slovak Dominika Cibulkova 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.