Tennis: Tsonga moves up 4 places after Marseille win
AFP  February 28, 2017, 4:00 am TWN
Paris, France- Marseille winner Jo-Wilfried Tsonga returned to the world's top 10 when the ATP rankings were released on Monday.

The 31-year-old Frenchman won his third title on the south coast of France on Sunday, beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Tsonga moved up four places to seventh, his highest ranking since June last year.

Pouille also gained two places to move up to 15th while Austria's Dominic Thiem dropped one spot to ninth despite winning the title in Rio de Janeiro.

American Jack Sock moved up three places into the top 20 after winning the Delray Beach tournament.

Andy Murray held onto the world number one ranking ahead of Novak Djokovic, with neither of them in action last week.

