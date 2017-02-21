Harrison beats Basilashvili to win Memphis Open

MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- Ryan Harrison served up the ace that won him his first career ATP World Tour title, then stuck both hands over his head pointing index fingers skyward in celebration.

A tour title at last.

Better yet, Harrison won before family, friends and supporters who watched him grow up in Shreveport, Louisiana, on a court at the tennis club he knew intimately before ever playing his first professional match here.

Harrison beat Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday to win the Memphis Open at The Racquet Club.

"It's always special to win a title, and especially your first one," an emotional Harrison said. "But when you're winning it like this in front of our family and friends and people who've come out and supported you ever since I was playing 10 and under events ... it definitely means a lot to win that in front of everybody like that."

Harrison, 24, took the first set in 27 minutes before fighting off 10 break points in the second to win the match in 1 hour, 16 minutes. For the match, Harrison saved all 12 break points faced.

He took home the winner's check of US$114,595 and 250 points. This victory is expected to move Harrison to No. 43 in the world, matching his career-best ranking reached in July 2012. Since then, the American had dipped to as low as 197 in the rankings as recently as Oct. 20, 2014. Last March, Harrison was just 168th to make this climb back even more special.

"For me to be where I am now and where I was seven, eight months ago and feeling like there was no light at the end of the tunnel, it's surreal," Harrison said. "I honestly can't believe it. It's just so amazing to me."

He joined Gilles Muller (Sydney) as a first-time winner on tour this year and is the first to make Memphis his inaugural ATP title since Joachim Johansson in 2004. Harrison also became the 14th American to win Memphis in the 41-year history of this indoor event.