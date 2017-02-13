US lead Germany 1-0 in Fed Cup tie, but match marred by anthem error

LOS ANGELES -- Alison Riske beat Andrea Petkovic to put the United States up 1-0 on Saturday in a Fed Cup World Group tie that got off to an awkward start thanks to a gaffe involving the German national anthem.

"The USTA extends a sincere apology to the German Fed Cup team & fans 4 the outdated National Anthem," the U.S. Tennis Association said in a tweet. "This mistake will not occur again."

The apology came after a performance of a stanza of the anthem that dates back to World War II and which has been officially eliminated as part of the anthem since the fall of the Berlin Wall and reunification in 1990.

"@usta we hope so ..." the German tennis federation tweeted, prompting the USTA to respond, "@DTB Tennis We can assure that it won't. Again, our sincere apologies."

It was the start of what turned out to be a tough day for Germany.

Riske overcame her nerves to fashion a 7-6 (12/10), 6-2 victory over the experienced Petkovic, who came into the tie with 12 Fed Cup singles titles on her resume.