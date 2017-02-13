News
Bacsinszky routs Cornet in straight sets to leave Switzerland and France level
AP  February 13, 2017, 12:12 am TWN
GENEVA -- Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky downed Alize Cornet in straight sets to give the host's a flying start, before Kristina Mladenovic hit back for France later Saturday to level its Fed Cup match at 1-1.

Bacsinszky downed Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-4 in the opening match, but not before requiring medical treatment for a wasp sting at 3-3 in the first set.

Later, 23rd-ranked Kristina Mladenovic leveled the tie for the 2016 finalists when she eased past Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4.

The reverse singles and doubles take place on Sunday with the winners to face either Belarus or the Netherlands in the semifinals.

