Tennis star Bouchard set for blind date after losing tweet bet

WASHINGTON -- Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, ranked 45th in the WTA rankings after a third-round run at the Australian Open, has a date with a stranger after losing a Super Bowl bet.

The 22-year-old Montreal-born blonde learned the hard way Sunday never to bet against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who rallied from a 25-point deficit to defeat Atlanta 34-28 in overtime to claim the NFL crown.

With the Falcons comfortably ahead 21-0 after running back an intercepted Brady pass for a touchdown, Bouchard was confident enough in Atlanta to start sending Twitter messages predicting victory.

"I knew Atlanta would win btw," she tweeted, later adding, "Just predicted the future.

So that prompted TW1, a Twitter identity sporting a photo of a man in a Cleveland Cavaliers NBA jersey, to tweet Bouchard with a longshot bid of his own.

"If patriots win we go on a date?" came the pitch.

"Sure," Bouchard replied, shooting down a second such suitor with merely "C'mon ..."

As the Patriots made their successful second-half comeback, Bouchard was asked by another tweeter: "are you getting nervous?!? Lol."

"Umm ... kinda ...," she replied, adding later, "So ... where do you live?"

When the Patriots won the game, and their fifth title with Brady as quarterback, Bouchard could only manage letters: "Omfg."

"Lesson learned," Bouchard followed with later. "Never bet against Tom Brady."

On Monday, she tweeted a photo with the message: "Omg ... last night really happened."

Realizing she had become a big deal in the Twitter-verse, Bouchard made it clear she would pay off and reward the date dreamer.