News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Monday

February, 6, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Top-seeded Chan sisters triumph in WTA Taiwan Open doubles
CNA  February 6, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Top-seeded Taiwanese sisters Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) took the WTA Taiwan Open women's doubles title Sunday in the final against a pair from the Czech Republic.

The Chan sisters beat second-seeded Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-2 in two straight sets to win the title.

The two teams were tied 3-3 in the first set before Katerina Siniakova broke the Chans' serve in the seventh game, taking

the lead 4-3.

However, the Chans struck back in the eighth game to tie the score at 4-4.

They then scored another point over their rivals before Chan Yung-jan brought her skill to bear and the sisters gained one more point to finish the set 6-4.

The Chans maintained a lead throughout the second set, ending with a score of 6-2 to win the championship.

"Everyone must be happy about the trophy staying here," Chan Hao-ching said after the match.

Chan Yung-jan said she was delighted that she and her younger sister had won the title. She thanked their fans for showing up at Taipei Arena to watch them play.

"It was the greatest encouragement to us and the event's organizers," she said. "Everyone contributed to the victory."

The WTA Taiwan Open was held in Taipei from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 with cash prizes totaling US$250,000.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search