Top-seeded Chan sisters triumph in WTA Taiwan Open doubles

TAIPEI -- Top-seeded Taiwanese sisters Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) took the WTA Taiwan Open women's doubles title Sunday in the final against a pair from the Czech Republic.

The Chan sisters beat second-seeded Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-2 in two straight sets to win the title.

The two teams were tied 3-3 in the first set before Katerina Siniakova broke the Chans' serve in the seventh game, taking

the lead 4-3.

However, the Chans struck back in the eighth game to tie the score at 4-4.

They then scored another point over their rivals before Chan Yung-jan brought her skill to bear and the sisters gained one more point to finish the set 6-4.

The Chans maintained a lead throughout the second set, ending with a score of 6-2 to win the championship.

"Everyone must be happy about the trophy staying here," Chan Hao-ching said after the match.

Chan Yung-jan said she was delighted that she and her younger sister had won the title. She thanked their fans for showing up at Taipei Arena to watch them play.

"It was the greatest encouragement to us and the event's organizers," she said. "Everyone contributed to the victory."

The WTA Taiwan Open was held in Taipei from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 with cash prizes totaling US$250,000.