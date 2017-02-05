Chan sisters win WTA Taiwan Open doubles title

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Top-seeded Taiwanese sisters Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching （詹皓晴）took the WTA Taiwan Open women's doubles title Sunday in the final against a pair from the Czech Republic.

The Chan sisters beat second-seeded Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-2 in two straight sets to win the title.