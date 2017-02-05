|
Chan sisters reach Taiwan Open final
CNA February 5, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴), foreground, Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) compete on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the WTA Taiwan Open in the Taipei Arena. The Chans came from one set down to defeat their mainland Chinese rivals to advance to the next round of play. The singles and doubles tennis tournament runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 and includes US$250,000 in prize money.
.
