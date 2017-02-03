Thompson and Vesely to open Davis Cup tie

MELBOURNE -- Australian youngster Jordan Thompson will open proceedings against Czech Jiri Vesely in their Davis Cup World Group first-round clash on Friday, with firebrand Nick Kyrgios playing the second rubber.

It is a tough task for Thompson, on his Davis Cup debut, against a player ranked 54 in the world and with plenty of experience.

Thompson has been thrown into the fray on the hardcourts at the Kooyong club in Melbourne after Australian number two Bernard Tomic made himself unavailable.

Kyrgios said having captain Lleyton Hewitt on the sidelines should help the 22-year-old with any butterflies.

"He's going to feel nervous but I've got no doubt he's going to play a great level," he told reporters.

"Having Lleyton on the side helps a lot. Having a guy that's been there, done that and achieved everything in the game, to have that on the side of the court, he's going to understand everything and that's what it's good for."

Kyrgios, who hasn't played since a spectacular Grand Slam meltdown at the Australian Open last month, will follow Thompson on court against another debutant in Jan Satral.

The world number 15 was picked despite being slapped with US$5,500 in fines for swearing and throwing his racquet after his extraordinary second-round defeat at the opening Grand Slam of the year.