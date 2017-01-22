Serena cruises through to 4th round

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Serena Williams made the net seem much higher and the court much smaller for Nicole Gibbs, a first-timer on Rod Laver Arena.

It is little wonder Williams has an imposing presence — she's been playing on the Australian Open center court since 1998, and has won six of her 22 Grand Slam titles there.

Williams beat Gibbs 6-1, 6-3 in the third round on Saturday, and hasn't dropped a set as she progressed to the fourth round and continued her bid for an Open-era record 23rd major title.

The 35-year-old Williams didn't face a break point until she was serving for the match.

Dropping serve in that game was her only lapse in a match that then extended just beyond the hour — to 63 minutes to be precise. That made it one minute and one game longer than her only previous match against Gibbs.

"I don't have anything to prove in this tournament here. Just doing the best I can," Williams said. "Obviously I'm here for one reason."

Williams started the tournament with difficult assignments in the first two rounds, but also got through those — against Belinda Bencic, with a career-high ranking of 7, and Lucie Safarova, a French Open finalist in 2015.

"She makes the court feel very, very small," Gibbs said. "I was definitely feeling a lot of tension from early on in the match and it was showing in my serve and my forehand. I was catching the net a lot — the net felt 10 feet high today."

Williams has set that kind of tone. She will next play No. 16 Barbora Strycova, who beat No. 21 Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5.

Ekaterina Makarova led by a set and 4-0 but needed three sets and almost three hours to finally beat WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

"An amazing fight," Makarova said of her first win over sixth-seeded Cibulkova, the 2014 finalist at Melbourne Park. "I got, to be honest, a bit tight at 4-0 in the second set. But I'm still here."