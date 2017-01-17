Murray opens with straight-sets victory

MELBOURNE -- In his first Grand Slam match with the elevated status of having a knighthood and the No. 1 ranking, Andy Murray berated himself when he made mistakes and frequently yelled during his 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Illya Marchenko.

In other words, nothing much has changed in his approach.

The five-time finalist, back in Melbourne trying to end his drought, started on Rod Laver Arena on Monday and took the first step in his bid for a first Australian Open title.

Murray has lost four of the last six finals here — including the last two — to six-time champion Novak Djokovic. But he did take something off his long-time friend at the end of last year when he replaced Djokovic in the top ranking during a stunning finish to the season.

In Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's honors list, Murray received a knighthood from the British monarch for reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

Murray said the ranking and the civic honors won't change anything, and he faces "the same pressure, same expectations."

He admits there's one thing he desperately wants to change.

"I've never won here — I'm going to try to change that this year," he said.

Two players who could potentially stand in his way — No. 5 Kei Nishikori and No. 10 Tomas Berdych — had first-round wins earlier in the day.

For Another, Roger Federer, his first tour-level match in more than six months was a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over an often pesky Jurgen Melzer on Rod Laver Arena.

The opening two sets were contrasting ones. Federer was down 4-2 but won four of the five next games and the final eight points of the set to clinch the opener.

In the second, Federer led 2-0 before Melzer came back to win seven of the next nine games and the set.

Federer finally started to pull away and dominate the third and fourth sets, breaking Melzer's serve to clinch the match.

In the Women's Draw

There are 18 American women in the draw, and two recorded wins in the first two matches on Rod Laver.

Venus Williams went onto main court right after Shelby Rogers' upset win over fourth-seeded Simona Halep, a result which sent the former French Open finalist out in the first round again.

Williams also lost in the first round last year, and didn't plan to replicate Halep's early exit again.

The seven-time major winner beat Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (5), 7-5, twice recovering breaks in the first set and despite her 48 unforced errors.

"It's never easy playing the first round — you're just trying to find the rhythm," Williams said. "She played amazing. It's very satisfying to get through a match against an opponent who is on fire."

Rogers caused the first upset of the tournament with her 6-3, 6-1 win over Halep.