Serena's fiance gets Venus's seal of approval

MELBOURNE -- Venus Williams has given her seal of approval to younger sister Serena's fiancee, calling Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian a "super nice guy".

Serena, 35, broke news of her impending nuptials with a poem in late December on her verified Reddit account, revealing the 33-year-old went down on one knee during a trip to Rome.

"He's a super nice guy," Venus, 36, said of Ohanian. "You never know how the things are going to end. In this case, it's not gonna end, so it's great."

Venus added that she was overjoyed for her "wise" sister.

"She's much smarter than I am. She's a wise woman. She's actually getting a real life," she said in Melbourne on Monday at the Australian Open.

"She's paving the way, once again, for me. Maybe I'll grow up.

"But it's been an awesome year for her, and this will be a great year again."

Serena said at the weekend she was so focused on trying to win a 23rd Grand Slam title that she hadn't let her engagement sink in.