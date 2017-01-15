'Selfish' Serena says engagement yet to sink in

MELBOURNE -- A glowing Serena Williams said she's so focused on trying to win another Grand Slam title she hasn't let her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian sink in.

The American powerhouse broke the news of her impending nuptials with a poem in late December on her verified Reddit account, revealing that the 33-year-old went down on one knee during a trip to Rome.

But as she attempts break Steffi Graf's Open era-record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles at Melbourne Park, Williams isn't allowing her personal life to interfere with her preparations.

"I've said from the beginning, I just didn't want to think about it until after Australia because Grand Slams mean a lot to me," she said on Saturday.

"It's almost a little unreal right now because I haven't taken it in. I'm being rather selfish and focused on my career."

Williams did say being engaged was "really great," but she insisted tennis was her current priority as she sizes up a difficult first-round clash against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic — in forecast sweltering heat.

"I won't allow it to sink in because I'm so focused. I'm really focused on training, cardio, all kinds of stuff," the 35-year-old said.

"Now I'm on the road, already back at work. I don't want to get too happy because I want to stay focused."

Seeded two, Williams, who lost the top world ranking to Angelique Kerber last year, has her work cut out if she is to go one better than Graf.

If she gets past Bencic, she could then encounter either in-form Briton Johanna Konta, who won the lead-up Sydney International on Friday, or sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova in the quarterfinals.

Melbourne Park has been a happy hunting ground. She claimed her first Australian Open title way back in 2003, beating elder sister Venus in the final.