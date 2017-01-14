Troicki's three-peat won't happen after loss in semis

SYDNEY -- There won't be a third consecutive Sydney International title for Viktor Troicki after the Serbian player lost 6-3, 7-6 (6) to Gilles Muller in the semifinals on Friday at Olympic Park.

Troicki was trying to become the first player in the Open era to win three Sydney titles in a row, surpassing the feats of Americans Pete Sampras and James Blake, and Lleyton Hewitt, who did it twice.

Muller was so sick last week in Brisbane he struggled to leave his hotel room.

"When I came here, I wasn't expecting anything because I didn't play really well in Brisbane and I wasn't feeling great," Muller said. "I was looking to have one or two more matches before the Australian Open."

The sixth-seeded Muller will play either Daniel Evans of Britain or Andrew Kuznetsov of Russia in Saturday's final. Kuznetov plays Evans in a Friday night semifinal.

The women's final between Agnieszka Radwanska and Johanna Konta was scheduled to precede the men's semifinal.