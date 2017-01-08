|
International Edition
Sunday
January, 8, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Nishikori reaches final of Brisbane International
AP
January 8, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
BRISBANE, Australia -- Kei Nishikori corrected his bad record in Brisbane International semifinals by beating U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final for the first time at the season-opening tournament.
With his win Saturday, Nishikori has leveled up his career head-to-head record against the three-time major winner at 4-4.
Wawrinka, who won the Chennai tournament in India in the first week of the season for the three previous years, had treatment on his lower left leg at the end of the first set tiebreaker and twice again in the second set.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
'You're the ping to my pong'
2
Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again
3
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
4
Curry outguns Davis, Cavs maul Grizzlies
5
After 5 titles and 19 years, Spurs' Duncan retires
6
Westbrook leads Thunder past Celtics
7
Cavaliers hold on to beat Bucks in OT
8
Raiders prove too strong for Colts
9
Tai reaches semifinals at BWF Superseries finals
10
Cleveland heap more misery on Milwaukee