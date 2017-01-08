Nishikori reaches final of Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia -- Kei Nishikori corrected his bad record in Brisbane International semifinals by beating U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final for the first time at the season-opening tournament.

With his win Saturday, Nishikori has leveled up his career head-to-head record against the three-time major winner at 4-4.

Wawrinka, who won the Chennai tournament in India in the first week of the season for the three previous years, had treatment on his lower left leg at the end of the first set tiebreaker and twice again in the second set.