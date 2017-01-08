Djokovic to meet Murray in final of Qatar Open

DOHA, Qatar -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic survived five match points to beat Fernando Verdasco and set up a final against top-ranked Andy Murray, who had far less trouble winning his semifinal as he recorded a seventh straight victory against Tomas Berdych.

On another day of chilly and windy weather Friday, Djokovic prevailed 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3 after the 42nd-ranked Verdasco, a crafty left-hander and former top-10 player, controlled the first two sets until the latter stages of the tiebreaker.

Murray had no such trouble as he advanced 6-3, 6-4 against the third-seeded Czech. Murray's winning streak is now at 28 matches and the British player had 10 aces and 22 winners in a convincing performance.

"It's a great match against Novak to look forward to," Murray said on court. "This has been the perfect week to get ready for the Australian Open."