Wawrinka, Nishikori to meet in Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia - U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka will meet third-seeded Kei Nishikori in the semifinals of the Brisbane International.

Wawrinka dropped the opening set in a tiebreaker against unseeded Kyle Edmund on Friday but recovered for a 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4 win, reaching the last four in his first trip to the Brisbane tournament.

In the previous three years, Wawrinka won the title in Chennai in the first week of the season before heading to Australia for the season's first major.

Nishikori has now reached the semifinals four times in six visits to the Brisbane International.

The 2014 U.S. Open finalist needed just an hour for a 6-1, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Australian wildcard entry Jordan Thompson.

Thompson beat former top 10 regular David Ferrer in the second round but against Nishikori, he only managed to hold serve in the third game and in the fourth game of the second set.

Nishikori only made 11 unforced errors and didn't face a breakpoint.

Later Friday, defending champion Milos Raonic will meet 14-time Grand Slam title winner Rafael Nadal in a night quarterfinal, and fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem was playing No. 7 Grigor Dimitrov.