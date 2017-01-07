News
Murray, Djokovic advance to Qatar semis

AP
January 7, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
DOHA, Qatar -- Top-seeded Andy Murray struggled to pass Nicolas Almagro of Spain 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the Qatar Open quarterfinals on a windy and chilly Thursday night.

The 44th-ranked Almagro made Scotsman Murray work overtime to secure a berth in the semifinals.

Almagro finally surrendered after 2 hours, 9 minutes, when he shipped a backhand crosscourt wide on a second match point for Murray in the final game.

Murray trailed 3-1 in the first set, and squandered a 2-1 advantage with a service break in the second set.

The difference for Murray was in the second serve points won percentage in which he was at 61 and Almagro was at only 47.

"It was a very tough match," Murray said. "Nico was playing very aggressive and going for his shots. It was hard conditions tonight, very windy, so tough to get into much of a rhythm."

