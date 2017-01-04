Serena Williams wins close opening match in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Serena Williams mixed flashes of form and occasional bouts of frustration as she ended four months on the sidelines with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Pauline Parmentier on Tuesday in the first round of the ASB Classic.

Top-seeded Williams had to wait an extra day to make her first appearance of 2017 because rain forced the postponement of her first-round match on Monday.

It was wind rather than rain that troubled Williams on Tuesday as a swirling breeze on the open-air center court at the Auckland Tennis Center made it difficult to serve.

She took 74 minutes to beat No. 69-ranked Parmentier, serving eight aces - including one on match point - but also prolonging the match with a series of unforced errors, including four double-faults.

"You always feel rusty going out there for your first match," Williams said. "I definitely felt that rust but mentally I knew how to get it back and get in there.

"It was so windy out there but I guess in the wind you really have to be ready to move your feet, so I went to what my coach told me and I was like `you know how to play in the wind, you've done it many times before,' so I just tried to adjust to it."

Williams made a shaky start, dropping serve in an opening game before Parmentier held her own serve to love. Williams seemed to find some form and confidence in the third game which included a booming winner from a crosscourt forehand. She broke Parmentier's serve in the sixth and eighth games and held comfortably, serving out the set in only 29 minutes.