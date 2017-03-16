Foxes comeback seals last-8 berth

LEICESTER, England -- First, the Premier League title. Now, the Champions League quarterfinals.

Is there no end to Leicester's soccer fairytale?

The improbable rise of a previously unheralded club from central England touched new heights on Tuesday when Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach the last eight of Europe's elite club competition, courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Two years ago to the day, Leicester was in last place in the Premier League after a dour 0-0 home draw with Hull. On Friday, its name will be in a pot alongside the cream of the continent — Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and two others — in the Champions League draw in Nyon.

"We proved a lot of people wrong and pulled off the impossible again," said Leicester captain Wes Morgan, one of the scorers inside an atmospheric King Power Stadium.

'We will take whoever comes'

That's the kind of uncompromising attitude that carried Leicester to the Premier League title last season at odds of 5,000-1 and is sweeping the team to another potential miracle.

"Let slip the dogs of war," urged a message on a giant banner behind one of the goals before the match. It was a line from 'Julius Caesar,' a play by William Shakespeare — the English playwright who has the same surname as Leicester's new manager.

Craig Shakespeare recently took over from Claudio Ranieri, the coach who orchestrated Leicester's sensational Premier League title triumph but was fired because the team had found itself fighting a relegation battle in its championship defense.

"We tried to make it as uncomfortable as we could for Sevilla," said Shakespeare, who was pictured on that banner holding a dog on a leash.

Sevilla — currently the third best team in Spain and winner of the last three Europa League titles — played into Leicester's hands here, leaving space behind its defense and failing to match the home side's intensity and energy. Its players also gave away silly fouls, one of which was conceded at the edge of their area to allow Riyad Mahrez to curl in a free kick that Morgan turned home at the back post for 1-0 in the 27th.