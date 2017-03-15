England plans salary cap, player quotas for women's soccer

LONDON -- England's soccer leaders want to restrict the number of foreign players in their top women's league and introduce salary caps to tackle the growing financial gulf between clubs.

The English Football Association's concerns reflect those it has been confronting in the men's game, with the same target: Turning the national teams into world champions while retaining strong domestic competitions and boosting grass-roots participation.

Manchester City's signing of FIFA world player of the year Carli Lloyd is embraced by a governing body keen to raise the standards in its league, as is the club's decision to divert funding from the men's team to the loss-making women's setup.

But only City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have the financial strength to give their women's teams full-time contracts and pay significant transfer fees. Those clubs have surpassed the smaller teams who were once the foundation of the women's league but who lack the resources to compete with the new elite.

Rather than simply imposing quotas and financial curbs, FA technical director Dan Ashworth is in talks with clubs to build a consensus to ensure there's a competitive balance in the competitions.

"We have met with those clubs and talked about putting a quota for English players," Campbell said. "We are still in that discussion. We are talking about moving to a hard salary cap ... where you can have your marquee players but you have a salary cap that holds the game in balance."