|
International Edition
Tuesday
March, 14, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Sampdoria beats Genoa 1-0 to complete historic derby double
|
AP March 14, 2017, 1:59 am TWN
|
GENOA, Italy- Sampdoria secured a historic 1-0 win over Genoa on Saturday to complete the double over its city rival for the first time in 57 years.
Luis Muriel scored in the Derby della Lanterna in the 71st minute.
He stole the ball off Ezequiel Munoz, burst into the box, and placed his effort into the bottom right corner.
Sampdoria moved into ninth place while Genoa remained 15th ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures.
Despite its inferior position in the table, Genoa had the better of a cagey first half and drew the first save of the match as Mauricio Pinilla tested Emiliano Viviani.
However, Samp came out after the break more determined and Muriel also hit the bar in the 50th.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Hsieh comes from behind to advance in Hungarian Ladies Open
2
New Zealand and South Africa evenly poised at stumps
3
Japan's 'King Kazu' turns 50 with J-League start
4
Stadium heavily guarded as Pakistan hosts cricket final
5
Mayor approves Chelsea's plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge
6
Djokovic upset, Nadal reaches semifinals
7
Isaiah Thomas leads Celtics past Cavs
8
Thunder thrash Lakers, Bulls edge Suns
9
Warriors lose Durant and the ball game
10
Utah top Washington for third in a row