Sevilla stumble again with 1-1 draw against Leganes

MADRID -- Sevilla stumbled again in the Spanish league, held 1-1 at home by relegation-threatened Leganes Saturday to miss the chance to move closer to front-runners Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It was the second straight draw for Sevilla, which could see its gap to leader Barcelona increase to six points by the end of the weekend.

Barcelona plays at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, while second-placed Madrid hosts Real Betis. Madrid is two points in front of Sevilla.

"I'm worried about the team's behavior," Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said. "The team is too anxious when it can't create scoring chances, and well-organized opponents can take advantage of that."

Leganes, looking to avoid the drop in its first season in the top flight, scored three minutes in with a back-heel flick by striker Gabriel Pires.

"We played a great match, just like we had planned," Pires said.

Stevan Jovetic equalized after getting past goalkeeper Iago Herrerin in a breakaway in the 43rd, but the hosts were unable to create many more significant chances at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

Sevilla was coming off a 1-1 draw at Alaves.

Sampaoli's team is trying to win its first league title since 1946.

The coach fielded many of the team's regular starters despite a decisive game at Leicester on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Granada 0, Atletico Madrid 1

Antoine Griezmann scored an 84th-minute winner to move Atletico Madrid closer to Sevilla in the standings.

Griezmann netted his fourth goal in the last three matches with a diving header off a cross by Koke.

The result reduced third-placed Sevilla's advantage to five points. Atletico is four points in front of fifth-placed Real Sociedad, which hosts Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

"It wouldn't be good to only look at Sevilla," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. "We need to secure fourth-place because Real Sociedad has been playing well."

Valencia 1, Sporting Gijon 1

Valencia salvaged a draw against Sporting Gijon thanks to an 85th-minute header by forward Munir El Haddadi.

The hosts had to recover after failing to score from a penalty kick and then conceding a goal just five minutes later at Mestalla Stadium.

Midfielder Daniel Parejo had his penalty shot saved by goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar, and Duje Cop scored at the other end after Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves failed to fully clear a shot inside the area.