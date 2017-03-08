News
Sevilla lose ground on Barca, Real Madrid after Alaves tie
By Tales Azzoni, AP  March 8, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
MADRID -- Sevilla couldn't manage more than a 1-1 draw at Alaves on Monday, seeing its title chances take a hit in the Spanish league after both Barcelona and Real Madrid won their weekend games.

The result snapped Sevilla's four-game winning streak and left it three points behind second-placed Madrid and four points behind leader Barcelona.

Jorge Sampaoli's team opened with a first-half goal by Wissam Ben Yedder but conceded a 75th-minute equalizer after a mistake by goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Both teams had great scoring chances the rest of the match at the Mendizorroza Stadium but couldn't capitalize on them.

It was only the third game without a win for Sevilla in the last 12 league rounds. The other setbacks were a 0-0 draw against Villarreal and a 3-1 loss at Espanyol when it played most of the game with 10 men.

Ben Yedder opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after entering the area and firing a low shot into the far corner.

Sevilla couldn't exploit its opportunities to increase the lead before halftime and Alaves took control in the second half.

"We should have taken advantage of our chances in the first half," Sampaoli said.

