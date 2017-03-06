Dynamo upset Sounders, Torres ends drought

CARSON, California -- Erick Torres ended a two-season drought with his first league goal for Houston, helping the Dynamo upset MLS Cup champion Seattle 2-1 in their season-opener on Saturday.

Torres curled a free kick around the defensive wall and inside the right post in the 20th minute and Romell Quioto, making his debut for Houston, made it 2-0 before halftime with a shot in the 42nd.

Clint Dempsey, playing his first competitive match since August, reduced the margin with a goal in the 58th but the Sounders were unable to get the equalizer.

Earlier, Kellyn Acosta's second-half strike helped FC Dallas beat Los Angeles 2-1, spoiling Curt Onalfo's first game with the Galaxy after replacing Bruce Arena as head coach.

"It was a game we shouldn't lose," Onalfo said at a news conference. "We played well enough to get points out of the game."

Maximiliano Urruti opened the scoring for Dallas in the 47th minute, Giovani dos Santos equalized from the penalty spot the 57th and Acosta clinched the match in the 69th. The Colorado Rapids edged the New England Revolution 1-0, with scoring from Dominique Badji scoring with a close-range header in the 52nd minute.

David Accam scored an equalizer in 73rd minute to give Chicago a 1-1 draw with Columbus, which opened the scoring via Ethan Finlay in the 17th.

There were 0-0 draws in Sandy, Utah, where Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC was held scoreless by Real Salt Lake, and at Washington, where Bill Hamid made five saves for D.C United against Sporting Kansas City.

Anibal Godoy scored with a left-foot shot in the 17th minute to give San Jose a 1-0 win over Montreal.