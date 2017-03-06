|
Gamba Osaka beats Kashiwa 3-1 for 1st win in J-League
AP March 6, 2017, 6:59 am TWN
TOKYO- Gamba Osaka won its first game of the J-League season on Sunday, beating Kashiwa Reysol 3-1 on a pair of goals from Shun Nagasawa.
Nagasawa headed in a cross from Hiroki Fujiharu in the seventh minute and scored again in the second half after Yusuke Kobayashi had equalized for Kashiwa two minutes after the break.
Brazilian Ademilson sealed the win with a 72nd-minute penalty for Gamba.
In Sunday's other game, Kawasaki Frontale and Sagan Tosu finished 1-1.
Yu Kobayashi opened the scoring seven minutes in but Sagan leveled in the 34th minute on a goal by Yoshiki Takahashi.
On Saturday, Vegalta Sendai beat Jubilo Iwata 1-0, Yokohama Marinos downed promoted Consodole Sapporo 3-0, FC Tokyo defeated Omiya Ardija 2-0 and Vissel Kobe edged Albirex Niigata 2-1.
