Mammana's late header earns Lyon a 1-1 draw away to Bordeaux

BORDEAUX, France-Emanuel Mammana's first goal for Lyon was a timely one as it secured a precious point in a 1-1 draw away to Bordeaux on Friday.

The 21-year-old Argentine center half rose to head in substitute Mathieu Valbuena's pinpoint free kick with 12 minutes remaining in a hard-fought contest where the teams were evenly matched.

The draw keeps fourth-place Lyon four points ahead of fifth-place Bordeaux in the chase for a place in next season's Europa League. Lyon has played one game less and is still hopeful of finishing in third place to secure a place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

Both sides were in strong form heading into the game, with Lyon having scored 19 goals in four matches and Bordeaux winning four of the last five.

Bordeaux's confidence showed as it took the game to Lyon, opening the scoring when midfielder Valentin Vada finished off a fine pass from speedy forward Francois Kamano in the 17th minute.

With the rain teeming down, goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso made a brilliant point-blank save to deny Lyon winger Memphis Depay midway through the first half.

With 20 minutes remaining, Lyon center half Mouctar Diakhaby headed just over from a corner and there was nothing Carrasso could do to stop Mammana's bullet header shortly after.

On Saturday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain looks to make it 16 games unbeaten when it takes on struggling Nancy at home.

PSG is three points behind leader Monaco, which hosts Nantes on Sunday.