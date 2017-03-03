|
International Edition
Friday
March, 3, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
US women open 2017 with win over Germany
|
AP March 3, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
CHESTER, Pennsylvania -- Lynn Williams scored her second career goal and the U.S. women's soccer team kicked off its 2017 slate with a 1-0 victory over Germany on Wednesday night in a matchup of the world's top two teams.
Alyssa Naeher made an early diving save and earned the shutout for the top-ranked Americans in the SheBelieves Cup, a four-team round-robin tournament that also includes England and France.
"At every level, we got tested," U.S. coach Jill Ellis said. "But the confidence I think our players had on the ball is a big card to put in our back pocket as we move forward."
In the 56th minute, Christen Press struck the crossbar following a great individual effort and, after Tobin Heath's follow was blocked, Williams pounced on the ball in the box to score the contest's only goal.
The 23-year-old Williams is one of the young players Ellis is looking to build around as the team begins to look ahead to the 2019 World Cup.
"I happened to be there at the right time to put in the goal," Williams said.
U.S. captain Carli Lloyd, who won the last two FIFA Women's Player of the Year awards, was held scoreless in a homecoming but created some dangerous chances in her first game in four months. She grew up about 30 minutes from Talen Energy Stadium, home of Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union, and was greeted by huge cheers from the crowd of over 16,000.
"I thought we definitely outplayed them," Lloyd said. "We definitely could have had three or more four goals."
The game pitted the reigning champions of the last two marquee tournaments. No. 2 Germany took gold at the 2016 Olympics and the U.S. won the 2015 World Cup.
Earlier in the day at Talen Energy Stadium, No. 3 France rallied to beat No. 5 England 2-1 behind a goal from Wendie Renard on the final touch of the match.
The tournament continues Saturday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, with the U.S. facing England. The Americans conclude SheBelieves Cup play vs. France at Washington's RFK Stadium on Tuesday, with the winner then determined based on total points through the three games.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Football: China to accelerate youth training push - report
2
Concussion symptoms 3x higher in soccer players who 'head' ball
3
Football: Beckham denies using charity to boost image
4
Chan sisters win WTA Taiwan Open doubles title
5
Hsieh comes from behind to advance in Hungarian Ladies Open
6
Japan's 'King Kazu' turns 50 with J-League start
7
Former Wallaby Scott Higginbotham charged with assault
8
Thunder thrash Lakers, Bulls edge Suns
9
Utah top Washington for third in a row
10
Durant leads the Warriors over 76ers