Hulk smashes Wanderers in 5-1 Shanghai win

SHANGHAI -- Goals from high-profile recruits Oscar and Hulk helped Shanghai SIPG thrash 2014 winner Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1 in the Asian Champions League.

Hulk, scorer of the only goal in the win at FC Seoul last week, rose above the Wanderers' backline to send in a powerful header in just the third minute.

Not long after, he slipped the ball through a crowded area for Oscar, signed from Chelsea in January, to shoot into the bottom corner.

Mitch Nichols pulled a goal back for the Wanderers but, before the half-hour, Sun Ke and Elkeson made it 4-1.

China international Wu Lei completed the lopsided win in the second half.

Urawa Reds followed up its 4-0 opening win over the Wanders with a 5-2 win over FC Seoul.

Thailand club Muangthong United registered its first win ever with a 2-1 victory over Japanese champion Kashima Antlers in Group E.

In Group C, Al Ain registered a 3-2 win over Bunyodkor.

Persepolis FC of Iran had a 3-2 over Al Wahda in Abu Dhabi and Al Hilal held off Al Rayyan 2-1 at Riyadh in Group D.