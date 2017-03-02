|
Hulk smashes Wanderers in 5-1 Shanghai win
|
AP March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
SHANGHAI -- Goals from high-profile recruits Oscar and Hulk helped Shanghai SIPG thrash 2014 winner Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1 in the Asian Champions League.
Hulk, scorer of the only goal in the win at FC Seoul last week, rose above the Wanderers' backline to send in a powerful header in just the third minute.
Not long after, he slipped the ball through a crowded area for Oscar, signed from Chelsea in January, to shoot into the bottom corner.
Mitch Nichols pulled a goal back for the Wanderers but, before the half-hour, Sun Ke and Elkeson made it 4-1.
China international Wu Lei completed the lopsided win in the second half.
Urawa Reds followed up its 4-0 opening win over the Wanders with a 5-2 win over FC Seoul.
Thailand club Muangthong United registered its first win ever with a 2-1 victory over Japanese champion Kashima Antlers in Group E.
In Group C, Al Ain registered a 3-2 win over Bunyodkor.
Persepolis FC of Iran had a 3-2 over Al Wahda in Abu Dhabi and Al Hilal held off Al Rayyan 2-1 at Riyadh in Group D.
