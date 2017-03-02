News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Thursday

March, 2, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Hulk smashes Wanderers in 5-1 Shanghai win
AP  March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
SHANGHAI -- Goals from high-profile recruits Oscar and Hulk helped Shanghai SIPG thrash 2014 winner Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1 in the Asian Champions League.

Hulk, scorer of the only goal in the win at FC Seoul last week, rose above the Wanderers' backline to send in a powerful header in just the third minute.

Not long after, he slipped the ball through a crowded area for Oscar, signed from Chelsea in January, to shoot into the bottom corner.

Mitch Nichols pulled a goal back for the Wanderers but, before the half-hour, Sun Ke and Elkeson made it 4-1.

China international Wu Lei completed the lopsided win in the second half.

Urawa Reds followed up its 4-0 opening win over the Wanders with a 5-2 win over FC Seoul.

Thailand club Muangthong United registered its first win ever with a 2-1 victory over Japanese champion Kashima Antlers in Group E.

In Group C, Al Ain registered a 3-2 win over Bunyodkor.

Persepolis FC of Iran had a 3-2 over Al Wahda in Abu Dhabi and Al Hilal held off Al Rayyan 2-1 at Riyadh in Group D.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search