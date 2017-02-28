Nainggolan scores twice as Roma beat Inter 3-1

Radja Nainggolan is proving to be one of the best midfielders in Europe this season and he reinforced that reputation with two stunning goals in Roma's 3-1 win at Internazionale in Serie A on Sunday.

It kept alive some hope for Roma's title chase as it remained seven points behind league leader Juventus. Roma moved five points above third-placed Napoli, which lost 2-0 to fourth-placed Atalanta on Saturday.

Inter are sixth.

It was an end-to-end match at San Siro and both sides had chances in a frantic start.

But Inter's back three struggled more than Roma's defense and Nainggolan gave Roma the lead in the 12th minute when he received the ball on the left flank, cut inside and curled into the top right corner.

Naingolan scored again when he picked up the ball midway in his own half before he ran almost to the penalty area before unleashing a powerful effort into the left side of the net.

Inter pulled one back nine minutes from time when Ivan Perisic rolled across the area and Icardi slid in to net his 16th league goal of the season.

After Gary Medel tripped Edin Dzeko.

Perotti cooly stroked the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner to seal the win for Roma.