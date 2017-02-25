French soccer on a high as Lyon advances in Europa League

In the latest show of strength in French soccer, Lyon powered into the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday by handing AZ Alkmaar a second heavy beating in a week.

Lyon displayed its attacking talent by following up a 4-1 victory in the first leg with a 7-1 thrashing at home, with Nabil Fekir scoring a hat trick. By winning 11-2 over two legs, Lyon completed the second biggest aggregate success in the competition's history.

French soccer is on a high. Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 4-0 last week in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match and Monaco — the free-scoring French league leader — gave Manchester City a real test in the same competition on Tuesday, losing only 5-3 in their first leg after conceding three late goals.

On the day Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said he was going to sell some of the team's best players in the summer, they put on a show for potential buyers, although the best-known of the team's attackers — Alexandre Lacazette — wasn't even on the field. He was being rested.

Maxwel Cornet, Sergi Darder and homegrown players Houssem Aouar and Mouctar Diakhaby also scored for Lyon.

The 13 goals over two legs equaled a Europa League record.

Here's a look at other results in the last-32 second legs:

Roma 0, Villarreal 1 (Roma Advances 4-1 On Aggregate)

A pre-match gathering with the pope couldn't inspire a memorable fightback by Villarreal.

Behind 4-0 after the first leg against Roma, Villarreal recovered some pride by winning the return match 1-0 in the Italian capital .

Villarreal's players had an audience with Pope Francis.