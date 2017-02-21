|
International Edition
Tuesday
February, 21, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
90th-minute penalty lifts Barca past Leganes
|
AP February 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
BARCELONA -- Lionel Messi scored a 90th-minute penalty for his second goal of the night to give Barcelona a 2-1 win over lowly Leganes in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Messi's spot-kick, following a questionable penalty after Neymar tumbled in the area, saved Barcelona from a second demoralizing result this week after a 4-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Valencia 2, Athletic Bilbao 0 The playmaking of new arrival Fabian Orellana inspired Valencia to a much-needed victory.
Real Sociedad 0, Villarreal 1 A stoppage-time goal by Samuel Castillejo snatched Villarreal a win at Real Sociedad as the "Yellow Submarine" rebounded from its 4-0 loss to Roma in the Europa League's round-of-32 first leg.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic
2
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
3
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
4
Serena cruises through to 4th round
5
Football: China to accelerate youth training push - report
6
Concussion symptoms 3x higher in soccer players who 'head' ball
7
Chan sisters win WTA Taiwan Open doubles title
8
Football: Beckham denies using charity to boost image
9
Nadal sets up Australian Open classic final vs Federer
10
Federer beats Nadal in Australian final to win 18th major