90th-minute penalty lifts Barca past Leganes
AP  February 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
BARCELONA -- Lionel Messi scored a 90th-minute penalty for his second goal of the night to give Barcelona a 2-1 win over lowly Leganes in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Messi's spot-kick, following a questionable penalty after Neymar tumbled in the area, saved Barcelona from a second demoralizing result this week after a 4-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Valencia 2, Athletic Bilbao 0 The playmaking of new arrival Fabian Orellana inspired Valencia to a much-needed victory.

Real Sociedad 0, Villarreal 1 A stoppage-time goal by Samuel Castillejo snatched Villarreal a win at Real Sociedad as the "Yellow Submarine" rebounded from its 4-0 loss to Roma in the Europa League's round-of-32 first leg.

