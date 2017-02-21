News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Tuesday

February, 21, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Leipzig win to cut Bayern's lead at the top
AP  February 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
BERLIN -- Leipzig held on for a 2-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach to cut Bayern Munich's lead in the Bundesliga to five points on Sunday.

Emil Forsberg scored one and set up another for the promoted side to end its two-game losing streak and stay on course for Champions League qualification with its 14th win of the season.

"We showed that we're ready to get momentum behind us," Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl said.

'Gladbach 'keeper Yann Sommer pulled off a brilliant fingertip save to deny Marcel Sabitzer early on, but he was powerless to stop Forsberg from breaking the deadlock after half an hour played.

Sabitzer and Timo Werner played their way through the static 'Gladbach defense and Werner laid the ball off for the Sweden midfielder to fire inside the bottom left corner.

The home side was given a lifeline when Marvin Compper brought down Lars Stindl and referee Felix Zwayer pointed to the spot, but Peter Gulacsi saved Thorgan Hazard's penalty before the break. More poor defending allowed Werner grab the second 10 minutes after the break, firing inside the far post after Forsberg played him through. Jannik Vestergaard pulled one back with a powerful header from a corner to set up an exciting finale.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search