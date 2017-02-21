Spotlight shifts to teams with less Champs League pedigree

LONDON -- After the Champions League knockout phase was opened by teams with a combined 24 European titles, the spotlight shifts to those with far less of a continental pedigree.

Just one of this week's four Round of 16 matches features former European champions, with FC Porto and Juventus -- both two-time winners -- meeting in Portugal on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid, which has the undesired record of being a three-time losing finalist, plays its first leg away at Bayer Leverkusen the previous night. A return to European action should provide some respite from domestic struggles for Leverkusen, which is mid-table in Germany.

Leicester's plight at home in England is far more perilous. The ailing Premier League champions are only one point above the relegation zone as they resume their first Champions League campaign with a trip to Sevilla, which is flying high in third place in Spain.

There's a first-leg meeting between the Premier League's second-place team and France's top team on Tuesday when Manchester City hosts Monaco. Although City has been one of world soccer's biggest spenders over the last decade, it has yet to progress beyond the semifinals in the Champions League as it seeks European silverware to firmly establish itself in the elite.

Here's a closer look at the games:

PORTO vs. JUVENTUS

The Serie A standings suggest all is smooth for Juventus, with its seven-point lead. But below the surface, there are cracks in the camp. Defender Leonardo Bonucci became embroiled in a heated argument over substitutions with coach Massimiliano Allegri after a 4-1 win over Palermo on Friday. It was the third time in three weeks that players had questioned Allegri's decisions. Paulo Dybala and Stephan Liechtsteiner also openly displayed their displeasure.

"There has always got to be respect and there's a way to say things that's part of being polite," Allegri said. "But when there are moments of tension, there's always a chance that someone will make a mistake."

Porto certainly hasn't been making many. Nuno Espirito Santo's team has won six Portuguese league matches in a row to cut Benfica's lead to one point, fueled by January signing Tiquinho's four goals.