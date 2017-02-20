Gameiro hat trick lifts Atletico past Gjion

BARCELONA -- With three goals in six minutes, Kevin Gameiro made a strong case to be Atletico Madrid's first-choice striker after leading its 4-1 win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

Gareth Bale made a scoring return for Real Madrid after nearly three months recovering from ankle surgery.

Gameiro had only six goals in 21 previous league appearances this season, backing up Fernando Torres for five straight matches.

But with Torres misfiring against Sporting and Atletico struggling to break the deadlock at 1-1, coach Diego Simeone sent Gameiro on in the 62nd minute.

The French striker put the visitors back in front in the 80th when he received Antoine Griezmann's brilliant side-footed pass and rounded the goalkeeper.

Gameiro fired in his second a minute later and got his hat trick when he received a long ball behind the defense in the 85th minute.

Real Madrid 2, Espanyol 0 Bale showed no lingering signs of his surgery when he raced down the left flank and struck on the break to seal victory over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The win kept Zinedine Zidane's side at the top of the league, three points clear of Sevilla.

Sevilla 2, Eibar 0 Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla continued its best ever start to the league with another win that lifted it into second place ahead of Barcelona.

Stevan Jovetic assisted on both goals, first setting up Pablo Sarabia after a fancy bit of footwork opened an angle for his cross in the first half. He then passed for Victor "Vitolo" Machin to add another goal in stoppage time.

Deportivo La Coruna 0, Alaves 1 Manu Garcia earned and converted a second-half penalty to give surprising Alaves a fifth road victory in the league.

Alaves, a modest club from the Basque Country promoted last campaign, has also reached the final of the Copa del Rey against Barcelona.