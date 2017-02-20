|
International Edition
Monday
February, 20, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Gameiro hat trick lifts Atletico past Gjion
|
AP February 20, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
|
BARCELONA -- With three goals in six minutes, Kevin Gameiro made a strong case to be Atletico Madrid's first-choice striker after leading its 4-1 win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday.
Gareth Bale made a scoring return for Real Madrid after nearly three months recovering from ankle surgery.
Gameiro had only six goals in 21 previous league appearances this season, backing up Fernando Torres for five straight matches.
But with Torres misfiring against Sporting and Atletico struggling to break the deadlock at 1-1, coach Diego Simeone sent Gameiro on in the 62nd minute.
The French striker put the visitors back in front in the 80th when he received Antoine Griezmann's brilliant side-footed pass and rounded the goalkeeper.
Gameiro fired in his second a minute later and got his hat trick when he received a long ball behind the defense in the 85th minute.
Real Madrid 2, Espanyol 0 Bale showed no lingering signs of his surgery when he raced down the left flank and struck on the break to seal victory over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The win kept Zinedine Zidane's side at the top of the league, three points clear of Sevilla.
Sevilla 2, Eibar 0 Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla continued its best ever start to the league with another win that lifted it into second place ahead of Barcelona.
Stevan Jovetic assisted on both goals, first setting up Pablo Sarabia after a fancy bit of footwork opened an angle for his cross in the first half. He then passed for Victor "Vitolo" Machin to add another goal in stoppage time.
Deportivo La Coruna 0, Alaves 1 Manu Garcia earned and converted a second-half penalty to give surprising Alaves a fifth road victory in the league.
Alaves, a modest club from the Basque Country promoted last campaign, has also reached the final of the Copa del Rey against Barcelona.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic
2
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
3
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
4
Serena cruises through to 4th round
5
Football: China to accelerate youth training push - report
6
Concussion symptoms 3x higher in soccer players who 'head' ball
7
Chan sisters win WTA Taiwan Open doubles title
8
Football: Beckham denies using charity to boost image
9
Nadal sets up Australian Open classic final vs Federer
10
Federer beats Nadal in Australian final to win 18th major