Non-league Imps stun Clarets to reach FA Cup last eight

BURNLEY, England -- On a dramatic day of late goals and upsets in the FA Cup, Lincoln became the first non-league team to reach the quarterfinals in more than a century and beleaguered English champion Leicester was eliminated by third-tier opposition on Saturday.

Lincoln, which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer, beat Premier League team Burnley 1-0 away thanks to an 89th-minute goal from Sean Raggett. Goal-line technology was needed to confirm his close-range header at the far post crossed the line.

Millwall 1, Leicester 0 Millwall provided the second shock of the day by beating Leicester 1-0 thanks to an even later goal. Shaun Cummings, a defender like Raggett, struck in the 90th minute on another day to forget for reigning Premier League champions Leicester.

Wolves 0, Chelsea 2 Second-half goals by Pedro Rodriguez and Diego Costa kept Chelsea on course for the league-and-cup double.

Chelsea leads the Premier League by eight points with 13 games to play.

Costa moved onto 16 goals for the season.

Middlesbrough 3, Oxford 2 It looked like there could be another major upset when Oxford recovered from 2-0 down to score two goals within a minute and pull level.

The home side squeezed through, though, courtesy of an 86th-minute goal by substitute Cristhian Stuani.

Grant Leadbitter's penalty and recent signing Rudy Gestede's first goal for the club gave Boro a commanding lead after 34 minutes. Oxford responded with goals in the 64th and 65th minutes.

Huddersfield 0, Man City 0 City was planning a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi following its Champions League last-16 match against Monaco on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola made eight changes, yet with Sergio Aguero, Pablo Zabaleta and Claudio Bravo among those recalled, the visitors were hardly fielding fringe players.

Upcoming Ties: Manchester United and Tottemham are both away to second-tier opponents in Blackburn and Fulham, respectively.

Non-league Sutton host Premier Leagues side Arsenal on Monday.