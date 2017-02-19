Atlanta aims high in next season of MLS

FLOWERY BRANCH, Georgia -- Gerardo "Tata" Martino isn't backing down from the high expectations that go with being the MLS expansion Atlanta United coach.

As the former coach of the Argentina and Paraguay national teams, Martino knows more than a little about trying to satisfy a demanding fan base. Atlanta's soccer-starved fans have bought more than 27,000 season tickets.

Six MLS expansion teams have failed to make the postseason since Seattle lost in the first round of the playoffs in its 2009 inaugural season.

"I can't comment on the other teams, but we're excited to try to be the second team to make the playoffs," Martino said Thursday through an interpreter.

Atlanta has been called the league's "Seattle of the South" due to the strong ticket sales. Seattle led the MLS with its average attendance of 42,636 last season while winning the MLS Cup.

More than 40,000 tickets have been sold for Atlanta's March 5 opening game against the New York Red Bulls at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium. Atlanta could rank near the top of this season's attendance leaders.

"It's great that the reception has been what it has been," Martino said. "I hope the team can meet the expectations of the city."

Atlanta's roster includes a mix of young players from South America and veterans with MLS experience, including defender Michael Parkhurst, who served as the Columbus captain the last three years.

Parkhurst, 33, says this isn't a normal expansion team. The four-time MLS All-Star said he had "no apprehension" about joining the expansion team, even though history shows it has been difficult for new teams to win immediately.

Parkhurst credited the team's technical director, Carlos Bocanegra, a former captain of the U.S. national team, for Atlanta's "very organized" front office.

Atlanta actually has a championship in its pro soccer history. The Atlanta Chiefs won the 1968 North American Soccer League championship. That NASL title was the city's biggest pro sports championship until the Braves won the 1995 World Series.

Atlanta's new MLS franchise is still setting its foundation. A new training facility in suburban Marietta is not complete, so the team has juggled its practice sites. This week's work has been held at the NFL Atlanta Falcons' practice facility.