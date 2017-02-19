Striker Adrian Ramos nets his first goals for Granada

BARCELONA -- Colombia striker Adrian Ramos scored two goals for new team Granada to fuel its 4-1 rout of Real Betis in the Spanish league on Friday.

Ramos, who hadn't scored in his previous three matches for Granada, joined Granada the Andalusian club in January on loan from Borussia Dortmund. That deal involved a future move to Chinese club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan that will be formalized at the end of the season.

Granada and Chongqing Dangdai Lifan are both owned by Lizhang Jiang, a Shanghai-based businessman, who watched the match from the Los Carmenes Stadium stands while on a visit to the Spanish city.

Following Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez's opener in the 18th minute, Ramos headed in a second 10 minutes later after Hector Hernandez found him with a cross.

Andreas Pereira added a third goal before Ramos' determined solo effort to finish off his own rebound put the result beyond doubt in the 64th.

"I am happy to score and help the team," Ramos said. "We have to keep working to build on this."