Di Maria scores 2 as PSG beat Barcelona

PARIS -- Angel Di Maria scored two superb goals as Paris Saint-Germain battered Barcelona from start to finish on Tuesday, hammering the five-time European champion 4-0 to take a huge advantage into the second leg of their Champions League knockout match.

The Argentina winger, totally out of form for much of the season, celebrated his 29th birthday in style, rifling in an 18th-minute free kick and then skipping past two weak challenges before curling in a superb second from 25 meters out, 10 minutes after the break.

Germany winger Julian Draxler continued his rich form since joining from Wolfsburg, smacking in the second goal late in the first half.

Top scorer Edinson Cavani, also celebrating his birthday, emphatically drilled home the fourth in the 72nd minute — his 34th goal of a rampant season. He is no longer second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and is playing like a free spirit.

"Di Maria and Cavani have great careers behind them and Draxler is still young, with a lot of things ahead of him," PSG coach Unai Emery said. "The understanding between the three of them was very high."

The noise level at Parc des Princes reached deafening proportions as the home fans watched in almost stunned disbelief as Barcelona cracked under waves of incessant pressure.

"We played a great game individually and collectively, with tremendous backing from the fans," Emery said. "But I still have a lot of respect for Barca and 90 minutes is long. We must keep our concentration for the return match."

Perhaps he was being diplomatic.

Because although Barcelona was supposed to be the favorite in the Round of 16 match, the night turned into a damage limitation exercise, the way it does when weak sides are totally outclassed.

"It's not very difficult to explain. They were better than us from the start and put us under pressure," Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said. "We couldn't get out of it. We were obviously inferior tonight."

The way Barca lost its shape and composure was completely unbecoming of such a proud club.

Luis Enrique's side was destroyed by a PSG side playing with feverish determination, desperate to prove it belongs among Europe's elite after falling at the quarterfinals in the last four seasons.

This time it looks like the mighty Barcelona won't even reach the last eight, after equaling its worst ever Champions League defeat.

"I'm responsible for this," Luis Enrique said. "We might need to change our shape (for the return leg) but it wasn't really the shape that was to blame."

Emery vowed that his players were not scared of Barca's famed MSN attack of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, and would impose their game.

How right he was.

Messi, one of the best players of all time and a five-time Golden Ball winner, did nothing. Neither did Suarez or Neymar.

Forget the MSN, tonight was all about the CDD, as Cavani, Draxler and Di Maria ran the show.

"They are world class players ... Di Maria in particular was very, very good," Luis Enrique said. "They have a big attacking potential, work hard in defense and are incredible on the ball."

It was an unforgettable night in PSG's European history. The side reached the semifinals only once, in 1995, the year before it won its only trophy, the now defunct European Cup Winners' Cup.

On this form, the current side looks like a title candidate.