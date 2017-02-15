News
February, 15, 2017

No clash with The Boss: Copa Del Rey final to be held at Madrid's Vicente Calderon
AP  February 15, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
MADRID -- No need to get Bruce Springsteen involved this time. The Spanish football federation says the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves will be staged at Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon Stadium on May 27.

Last season's final between Barcelona and Sevilla was set to be at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but Madrid avoided seeing its biggest rival celebrate on its grounds after a Springsteen concert was scheduled at the venue.

This time, Madrid president Florentino Perez hinted the Bernabeu would likely undergo renovation work during the final, but the venue had not yet been discarded until the federation's announcement on Monday.

Barcelona will be going for a record 29th Copa title, while recently promoted Alaves will be playing in its second ever final in a major competition.

