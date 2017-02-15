|
Eibar rout Granada 4-0 to win 3rd game on the bounce
|
AP February 15, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
MADRID -- Eibar stayed in contention for European competition next season by routing struggling Granada 4-0 for its third straight win in a row in the Spanish league on Monday.
Adrian Gonzalez and Sergi Enrich each scored in the first half, and Pedro Leon and Ivan Ramis added on in the second to leave the hosts in seventh place in the 20-team standings.
The top three teams automatically advance to the group stage of the Champions League, and the fourth-place club goes through a playoff. The teams in fifth and sixth places secure a berth in the Europa League.
|
