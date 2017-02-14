Leicester's free fall continues

MANCHESTER, England -- Soccer's greatest fairytale is proving to have the gloomiest of sequels.

Leicester, the unfashionable English club which enchanted the sporting world by winning the Premier League as a 5,000-1 outsider last season, plunged closer to the relegation zone in its woeful title defense after losing 2-0 at Swansea on Sunday.

With 13 games remaining, Leicester is one place and one point above the bottom three as it looks to avoid becoming the first defending champion to be relegated from England's top division in 79 years. On current form, Claudio Ranieri's team is heading only one way, especially with other relegation rivals like Swansea and Hull starting to hit form after a change in manager.

Ranieri's job appears safe for now — Leicester's Thai owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh, issued a public show of support for the Italian coach in a statement this week — but something needs to change, and quickly.

It could get even worse, though, with two of Leicester's next three games being against Liverpool and Arsenal. The team also resumes its Champions League campaign in 10 days with a trip to Sevilla for the first leg of their last-16 match.

Burnley 1, Chelsea 1 This turned into a tough test for Chelsea in snowy, bitingly cold conditions against a team that had won nine of its last 10 games at its Turf Moor stadium.

Pedro Rodriguez finished off a rapid counterattack to put Chelsea ahead in the seventh minute, but Burnley equalized through Robbie Brady's curling, 25-meter free-kick in the 24th and created the better chances after that.