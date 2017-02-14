Sevilla score late to beat Las Palmas

MADRID -- Sevilla showed it remains a strong title contender in the Spanish league, ending Las Palmas' 15-game unbeaten streak at home with a late 1-0 victory on Sunday to stay close to leader Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona.

Madrid won 3-1 at last-placed Osasuna on Saturday with one of the goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, while Barcelona routed Alaves 6-0 in the Basque Country with Neymar and Lionel Messi scoring a goal each and Luis Suarez adding a brace.

Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid salvaged a 3-2 win over Celta Vigo. Fernando Torres scored a stunning goal, flicking the ball into the top corner while facing away from the net, but also failed to convert a penalty.