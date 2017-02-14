|
Champions League preview: Real face Napoli, Barca battle PSG
|
By Tales Azzoni, AP February 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
MADRID -- The knockout stage of the Champions League begins this week with Barcelona looking to extend its successful record against Paris Saint-Germain, and defending champion Real Madrid trying to confirm its favoritism over Napoli.
Borussia Dortmund and its record-breaking attack takes on Portuguese champion Benfica, while Arsenal faces Bayern Munich trying to avoid its seventh-straight elimination in the Round of 16.
Bayern, which won the title four years ago, is going for its fourth-consecutive semifinal appearance.
Five-time champion Barcelona eliminated PSG in the quarterfinals in 2013 and 2015, and lost only one of the last six games against the French club in the European competition, in the group
stage in 2014.
Real Madrid and Napoli will both defend unbeaten streaks at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday.
Madrid hasn't lost at home in 11 Champions League matches, while Napoli is on an 18-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, one short of the club record.
Germany is waiting for Bayern Munich to show the same dominance it displayed at the start of the season or under previous coach Pep Guardiola.
Arsenal won 2-0 in Munich at this stage in 2013, but it was still eliminated on away goals after a 3-1 loss in the first leg.
Runner-up in the Champions League in 2012-13, Dortmund is trying to make it past the last 16 for the first time since 2013-14.
Benfica is playing in the knockout stage for the second straight season, a first for the club.
|
