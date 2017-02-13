Barcelona and Real victories marred by gruesome injuries

BARCELONA -- Gruesome injuries marred victories by Real Madrid and Barcelona on Saturday, as both powerhouses won on the road to stay atop the Spanish league.

Madrid needed goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Francisco "Isco" Alarcon to beat bottom-side Osasuna by a hard-fought 3-1. Two players were carried off on stretchers.

Osasuna's Cayetano Bonnin was the more serious. He broke both the tibia and the fibula of his right leg when he knocked legs with Isco.

Madrid defender Danilo was also taken to a hospital in Pamplona after he couldn't continue in the second half when an Osasuna player stomped on his left ankle.

Barcelona's big three of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Neymar led a 6-0 rout at Alaves that included another nasty injury to teammate Aleix Vidal, and a violent clash between rival fans.

Vidal was carried off near the end of the game and taken to a hospital after a sliding challenge from Theo Hernandez. Barcelona said Vidal would be sidelined for five months with a displaced right ankle.

"We feel horrible for him," Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said.